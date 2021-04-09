Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €104.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €89.59 ($105.39).

Puma stock opened at €90.18 ($106.09) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 170.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €86.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is €84.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92. Puma has a 1-year low of €47.69 ($56.11) and a 1-year high of €93.44 ($109.93).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

