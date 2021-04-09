Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €128.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €107.87 ($126.90).

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €105.40 ($124.00) on Thursday. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €100.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €106.22.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

