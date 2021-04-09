Ascential (LON:ASCL) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a research note published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASCL. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ascential from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 340.88 ($4.45).

Shares of LON ASCL opened at GBX 347 ($4.53) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 360.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 345.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Ascential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 408.80 ($5.34).

In other news, insider Suzanne Claire Baxter acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77) per share, for a total transaction of £18,250 ($23,843.74).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

