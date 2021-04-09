Analysts Anticipate Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to post $3.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.50 billion and the lowest is $3.30 billion. Wayfair reported sales of $2.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year sales of $15.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.16 billion to $16.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $20.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wayfair.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.80) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis.

W has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.55.

Shares of W opened at $332.22 on Friday. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of -47.60, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 35,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total value of $12,565,175.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,840 shares in the company, valued at $24,430,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,287,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,519 shares of company stock worth $32,257,117. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29,164 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $1,979,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 309.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,238,000 after acquiring an additional 169,800 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wayfair (W)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.