PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 425,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,101 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $16,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRAA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $36.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.51. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $273.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

