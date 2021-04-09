Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,783,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.04% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $16,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ESRT opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,147.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

