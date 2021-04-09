Insider Selling: NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Chairman Sells 36,628 Shares of Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $855,263.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.18 million. Research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.