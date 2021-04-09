HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Sells $986,871.60 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $514.18 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.23 and a 12 month high of $547.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of -284.08 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $478.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUBS. Mizuho upgraded HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cannonball Research lifted their target price on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $1,045,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 2,070.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,133,000 after buying an additional 115,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,731,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

