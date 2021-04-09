Ralph J. Nicoletti Sells 15,000 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $665,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE AZEK opened at $45.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion and a PE ratio of 77.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $48.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.45.

Get The AZEK alerts:

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.60 million. Research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in The AZEK during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in The AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

AZEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The AZEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.