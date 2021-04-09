Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) CEO Sells $783,550.00 in Stock

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $154.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $159.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.59.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.40.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
