Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) CEO Sells $783,550.00 in Stock

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $154.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $159.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.59.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.60%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.