American International Group Inc. Sells 376 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLOW. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.95. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $158.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Douglas Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.35%.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $414,726.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

