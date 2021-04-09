American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,085,000 after buying an additional 819,666 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 353.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 965,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 752,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 413.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 542,652 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 636,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 390,141 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Oceaneering International by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 370,955 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $993,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OII opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $424.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OII shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.26.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

