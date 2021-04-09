American International Group Inc. Sells 1,043 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Delek US by 7,851.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 649,731 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 20.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 19,254 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after buying an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 614,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 106,237 shares in the last quarter.

Get Delek US alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DK. Mizuho cut shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of DK stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.