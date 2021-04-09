Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 1,592 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Hess by 2.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hess by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,427,000 after buying an additional 100,672 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Hess by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.45. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $32.41 and a 12 month high of $76.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $140,733.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,886,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $17,321,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,495,004 shares in the company, valued at $85,813,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HES has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

