American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HTLD. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in Heartland Express by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $19.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.43 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HTLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

