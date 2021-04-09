Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of VRP stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average of $25.53. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.