PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

PJT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PJT Partners has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.83.

PJT Partners stock opened at $66.59 on Thursday. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $40.13 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.71.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.69 million. Research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 72,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 37,386 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

