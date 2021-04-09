Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling and trading-in used cars online. Vroom Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Vroom alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Vroom in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.21.

VRM stock opened at $39.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average is $41.37. Vroom has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.20 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vroom will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,105 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $755,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Moran sold 985 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $33,805.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,463,900 shares of company stock valued at $54,496,043 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vroom by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vroom by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vroom (VRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.