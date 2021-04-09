Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $210.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lear from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lear from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lear currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.06.

LEA stock opened at $178.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.66, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear has a 12-month low of $80.15 and a 12-month high of $196.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.72.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lear will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lear by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,999 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,371,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

