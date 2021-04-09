Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clover Health Investments Corp. is a healthcare technology company. It uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. Clover Health Investments Corp., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III, is based in Calif. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CLOV. Citigroup cut their target price on Clover Health Investments from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ CLOV opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23. Clover Health Investments has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the period. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

