Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at about $513,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at about $795,000.

Shares of NYSE IPOE opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.49. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $28.26.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

