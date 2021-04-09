Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,948.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 453,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 431,341 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 918,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 114,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 68,021 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCPC. Raymond James raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $838.20 million, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.95 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 12.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.53%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

