Zacks Investment Research Downgrades 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.67.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $877.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $520,327.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,714,676.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $1,520,367.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,012 shares of company stock worth $4,688,834. 51.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

