Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Lincoln National have outperformed its industry in the past year. Increasing top line, product introduction and enhancement of the existing products will drive growth. Changes made to emphasize on sale of products without long-term guarantees to improve profitability of its Life Insurance segment bodes well. However, Lincoln National suffers from high leverage also its interest paying ability has gone down since 2014, which is another concern. A low interest rate environment is expected to negatively impact the company’s net investment income. The company expects sales to decrease as it re-prices business for the current environment coupled with disruptions from COVID-19 faced by the company.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LNC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.62.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $62.97 on Tuesday. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $67.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.24 and a 200 day moving average of $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 295,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 54,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

