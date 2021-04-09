CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $219.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CCMP. Citigroup raised their price target on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Materials presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.33.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $196.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.71. CMC Materials has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. CMC Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

In other news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,376,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth $64,911,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth $48,260,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CMC Materials by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,477,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,123,000 after acquiring an additional 173,621 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CMC Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $22,085,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

