CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $156.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $137.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.07. CSW Industrials has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $141.25.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $89.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $247,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,547,153.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $156,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,200 shares of company stock worth $672,288 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 770,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,276,000 after acquiring an additional 347,230 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 367,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,133,000 after purchasing an additional 99,184 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 313,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,123,000 after purchasing an additional 57,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

