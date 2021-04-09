Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PAWZ opened at $72.93 on Friday. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $80.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.80.

