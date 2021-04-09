Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Lakeland Financial worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $38,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,193.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 50,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $2,984,968.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,418 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,529 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKFN stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $77.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

