Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,443 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 339.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

