Stifel Financial Corp Takes $966,000 Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 36,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $823,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,320,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

MNSO opened at $24.89 on Friday. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $35.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.48.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $352.14 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

