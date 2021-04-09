Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.01 Million Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFP. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:DFP opened at $29.90 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.46 and a 52-week high of $30.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

