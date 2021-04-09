Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 244.6% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.23.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average of $23.68. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. Analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

