Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 649 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 103,102 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Glaukos by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Glaukos by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 134,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 85,833 shares in the last quarter.

Get Glaukos alerts:

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $1,327,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $85.84 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $31.42 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.73.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.