LPL Financial LLC Buys 1,316 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLTB. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $292,000.

NYSEARCA FLTB opened at $52.35 on Friday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $52.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average is $52.62.

