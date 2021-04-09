LPL Financial LLC Buys 5,234 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Insperity by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Insperity by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSP. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.86.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $85.75 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $95.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $187,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,167,747.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,485 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

