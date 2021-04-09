The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,876 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ePlus were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 19,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ePlus stock opened at $96.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.01. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $59.62 and a 12 month high of $107.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.30.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $621,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,135.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $452,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,218,284.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,750 shares of company stock worth $1,320,863. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

