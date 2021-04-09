Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,391 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Model N were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,133,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,671 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,463,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after acquiring an additional 805,240 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Model N by 3,456.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 679,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 660,679 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Model N by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,115,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,481,000 after purchasing an additional 620,760 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Model N in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $42.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MODN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 8,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $320,375.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,745.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $189,432.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,935. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Model N Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.