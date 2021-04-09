Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Middlesex Water worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 43,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $79.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.03. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $56.44 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 54.23%.

MSEX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.