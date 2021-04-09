The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 235 Shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of MTS Systems worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTSC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MTS Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MTS Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of MTS Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MTS Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of MTS Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTSC. TheStreet cut MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MTS Systems in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ MTSC opened at $58.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.36. MTS Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $198.80 million during the quarter. MTS Systems had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corp. engages in the provision of test systems and sensors. It operates through the Test and Simulation and Sensors segments. The Test and Simulation segment provides testing and simulation solutions including hardware, software and services that are used by customers in product development to characterize a product’s mechanical properties along with simulation systems for human response features.

