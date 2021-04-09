Reviewing Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) & Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) and Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Techne and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne 32.69% 12.20% 8.09% Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A -771.38% -34.32%

Bio-Techne has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bio-Techne and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne $738.69 million 21.28 $229.30 million $3.86 104.96 Idera Pharmaceuticals $1.45 million 39.34 -$56.51 million ($1.57) -0.86

Bio-Techne has higher revenue and earnings than Idera Pharmaceuticals. Idera Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Techne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bio-Techne and Idera Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne 0 3 7 0 2.70 Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 5 0 0 2.00

Bio-Techne currently has a consensus target price of $367.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.29%. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 196.30%. Given Idera Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Idera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Bio-Techne.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Bio-Techne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Bio-Techne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bio-Techne beats Idera Pharmaceuticals on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies. This segment also provides manual and automated protein analysis instruments and immunoassays for use in quantifying proteins in various biological fluids. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including Food and Drug Administration -regulated controls, calibrators, blood gas and clinical chemistry controls, and other reagents for original equipment manufacturers and clinical customers, as well as a portfolio of clinical molecular diagnostic oncology assays comprising the ExoDx Prostate test for prostate cancer diagnosis. This segment also manufactures and sells tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays for research and clinical use. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer. The company has a collaboration and supply agreement with AbbVie Inc. and Bristol-Meyers Squibb. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

