The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of ImmunoGen worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 18,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 369,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $7.85 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.65.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.61 million. Analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

