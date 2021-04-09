LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 54,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GL stock opened at $97.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.75 and a twelve month high of $102.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

GL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In other news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $1,801,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,506,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,589 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,039.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,150 shares of company stock worth $11,921,669. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

