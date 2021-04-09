Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UCTT. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 764.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $56.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $369.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,935 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $226,064.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,503.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $458,077.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,381 shares of company stock worth $1,084,142 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

