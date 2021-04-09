El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,685,000 after buying an additional 363,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after buying an additional 294,928 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,756,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after buying an additional 96,581 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 51,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $364,002.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,091.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $16.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $612.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist lowered El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

