Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 97.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,469 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Atreca worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Atreca by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Atreca by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atreca by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,725,000 after buying an additional 558,749 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atreca by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 19,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atreca by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after buying an additional 32,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $83,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,865.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,741 shares of company stock valued at $903,352. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Atreca in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL opened at $12.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $468.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.08. Atreca, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $25.03.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

