Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,832,000 after acquiring an additional 650,037 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,496,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $420,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jared Gollob sold 7,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $440,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,824.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $108,426.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,426.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,787 shares of company stock valued at $15,898,710.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $34.99 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $91.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average of $53.21.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was up 611.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

