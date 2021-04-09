Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RWVG) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RWVG) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 3.09% of Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $341,000.

Shares of Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.28. Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $58.28.

