Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Gap Up to $65.78

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.78, but opened at $70.21. Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $72.42, with a volume of 9,479 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.41.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.85) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at $215,629,310.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 13,157 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $365,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after acquiring an additional 24,684 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 175.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $1,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

