Kr Sridhar Sells 45,256 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $1,164,889.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,767 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,802.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

