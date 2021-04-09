Insider Selling: Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Insider Sells 66,289 Shares of Stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) insider J Duncan Smith sold 66,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,988,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

J Duncan Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, J Duncan Smith sold 12,667 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $380,516.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $30.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.60. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 46.11% and a positive return on equity of 72.44%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

SBGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth $18,730,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth about $785,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 27,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,629,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,760,000 after buying an additional 1,883,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.